Police: Shots fired after person returning home mistaken for attempted break-in

Police determined the gunfire came from a house in the 4400 block of Strathaven Drive.

They learned a person was possibly shot in the foot and was already being taken to the hospital, according to Riverside police.

“After speaking to the residents, it was determined that the homeowner may have believed that a subject was attempting to break into the residence, and the homeowner fired shots from the inside the home,” read a statement from police.

Officers later determined the person who tried to enter the house was a resident.

Police spoke to the injured person at the hospital. They have non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.