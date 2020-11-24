X

Police: Trotwood man shot at another man, 2-year-old boy

Michael Lavern Christian
Michael Lavern Christian

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 55 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A 47-year-old man is accused of firing a gun in August at another man and his 2-year-old son in Trotwood.

Michael Lavern Christian of Trotwood will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Monday by a county grand jury.

ExploreMan sentenced to eight years in prison after deadly Trotwood shooting

The other man identified Christian as the person who shot at him and his young son on Aug. 24, according to a statement of facts filed by a Trotwood police detective in the Municipal Court of Montgomery County Western Division.

The man and 2-year-old boy were not struck; however, the man’s vehicle was hit by gunfire and police found .22 caliber rounds, the court document stated.

ExplorePolice: Man rams car of woman, boy, 8, in Dayton

Christian is charged with two counts of felonious assault, both with three-year firearm specifications, two counts of having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence and drug conviction, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to the grand jury report.

Christian remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Nov. 11 arrest.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.