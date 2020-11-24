Police: Trotwood man shot at another man, 2-year-old boy

Michael Lavern Christian of Trotwood will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Monday by a county grand jury.

The other man identified Christian as the person who shot at him and his young son on Aug. 24, according to a statement of facts filed by a Trotwood police detective in the Municipal Court of Montgomery County Western Division.