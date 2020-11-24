Police: Trotwood man shot at another man, 2-year-old boy

A 47-year-old man is accused of firing a gun in August at another man and his 2-year-old son in Trotwood.
Michael Lavern Christian of Trotwood will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Monday by a county grand jury.
The other man identified Christian as the person who shot at him and his young son on Aug. 24, according to a statement of facts filed by a Trotwood police detective in the Municipal Court of Montgomery County Western Division.
The man and 2-year-old boy were not struck; however, the man’s vehicle was hit by gunfire and police found .22 caliber rounds, the court document stated.
Christian is charged with two counts of felonious assault, both with three-year firearm specifications, two counts of having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence and drug conviction, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to the grand jury report.
Christian remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Nov. 11 arrest.