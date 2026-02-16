Police: Woman dead after shots fired during burglary in Tipp City

When they arrived, police found the woman’s husband and two children inside the home.

Ashley Flynn, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Crews secured the home and established a perimeter. Investigators used police canines and a drone to search the area for suspects.

They did not find any suspects during the search, police said.

Police contacted family members and the Miami County Witness Program to help support Flynn’s husband and the children.

Tipp City police and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents are continuing to investigate.