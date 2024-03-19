BreakingNews
Polls open for Election Day that will decide primaries, levies and more: What to know about the election

Local News
9 minutes ago
Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. for today’s election that includes primary races for the U.S. Senate, Congress, Statehouse seats and local leadership, with candidates seeking their party nomination to advance to the ballot this fall. It will also include tax levies and other local issues.

Polls will be open until 7:30 p.m.

Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov.

What to know about the races and issues

Three candidates compete in U.S. Senate Republican primary

Learn about candidates for Congress in three local districts

Statehouse races: Check new maps, who’s running in your area

Ohio Supreme Court lookahead as court hits pivotal year

County government: Multiple races for Commissioner, Sheriff

Tax levy roundup: Who’s seeking funding for schools, police, roads?

Presidential year: Biden, Trump race set; many issues on the table

Contacting election boards

Butler County

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011. Office Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535. E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.elections.bcohio.gov

Champaign County

1512 S. U.S. 68, Suite L100, Urbana, OH 43078. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 484-1575 Fax: (937) 484-1578. E-mail: champaig@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/champaign/

Clark County

3130 E. Main St., Springfield, OH 45505. Mailing Address: PO Box 1766 Springfield, OH 45501-1766. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 521-2120 Fax: (937) 328-2603. E-mail: elections@clark.boe.ohio.gov. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/clark/

Greene County

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171. E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Office Hours: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901. E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798. E-mail: web@montgomery.boe.ohio.gov. Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953. E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov. Website: www.vote.warrencountyohio.gov

