Pop-up food pantry scheduled for next Saturday in Piqua

The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest Foodbank will be hosting a pop-up food pantry at the Upper Valley Career Center’s Adult Technology Center in Piqua next Saturday.
The food pantry is from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 20 at 8811 Career Drive.
Food for 600 households will be available at the pop-up event.
For more information on emergency food resources in Miami County, including food pantries, carry-out meals and other assistance, visit the OSU Extension’s website here.
