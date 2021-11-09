dayton-daily-news logo
X

Pop-up food pantry scheduled for next Saturday in Piqua

FILE PHOTO The old Kroger parking lot on Needmore Road looks like a car lot has people lineup to receive a free turkey from the God’s Grace Food Pantry. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
FILE PHOTO The old Kroger parking lot on Needmore Road looks like a car lot has people lineup to receive a free turkey from the God’s Grace Food Pantry. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
6 minutes ago

The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest Foodbank will be hosting a pop-up food pantry at the Upper Valley Career Center’s Adult Technology Center in Piqua next Saturday.

The food pantry is from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 20 at 8811 Career Drive.

ExplorePrices, shortages hitting Thanksgiving dinner this year

Food for 600 households will be available at the pop-up event.

For more information on emergency food resources in Miami County, including food pantries, carry-out meals and other assistance, visit the OSU Extension’s website here.

ExploreMiami Valley Meals to provide 15,000 dinners day before Thanksgiving

In Other News
1
Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies
2
Lincoln statue destined for Dayton VA awaits final fundraising push
3
Decline in veteran suicides sparks hope as focus on prevention efforts...
4
Miamisburg company expanding, again adding high-paying jobs
5
Holiday lights festival that draws thousands returns this month

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top