Port Authority supports possible new downtown parking garage

Trustees of the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority voted Tuesday to financially support the construction of a parking garage as part of the redevelopment of the Mendelson’s building in downtown Dayton.
A new garage is not a certainty, said Joseph Geraghty, executive director of the Port Authority. But if Columbus developer Crawford Hoying builds one, trustees will have approved a resolution to issue bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $35 million.
The garage could be in the Port Authority’s name, Geraghty also said.
The developer wants to issue tax-exempt bonds for the project, should it decide to build the garage, he said.
The vote legalizes or memorializes a starting date for the issuance of bonds, Port Authority trustees were told. It does not represent a commitment of capital by the Port Authority.
“It could turn into a project where we finance something, or it may not,” Geraghty said. “This is just an inducement letter. I’m asking them to support that for the benefit of the Mendelson’s project.”
In 2019, Crawford Hoying bought the Mendelson building at 340 E. First St. Previously home to Mendelsons Liquidation Outlet, the more than 550,000-square-foot, eight-story building will be part of the developer’s Water Street District downtown.
The sale also included the Mendelson warehouse and lot at 418 East First.
Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began to be truly felt domestically in early 2020, the developer announced plans to build a nearly 90,000-square-foot hotel at the site.
About the Author