Port Authority supports possible new downtown parking garage

“It could turn into a project where we finance something, or it may not,” Geraghty said. “This is just an inducement letter. I’m asking them to support that for the benefit of the Mendelson’s project.”

In 2019, Crawford Hoying bought the Mendelson building at 340 E. First St. Previously home to Mendelsons Liquidation Outlet, the more than 550,000-square-foot, eight-story building will be part of the developer’s Water Street District downtown.

The sale also included the Mendelson warehouse and lot at 418 East First.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began to be truly felt domestically in early 2020, the developer announced plans to build a nearly 90,000-square-foot hotel at the site.