Portion of Miamisburg road to be dedicated in memory of fallen soldier Saturday

The family along with Skaggs are still pursuing the Medal of Honor for Gary McKiddy and telling his story.

At the event, they’ll distribute postcards asking for the public to contact the White House and voice their support for McKiddy receiving the Medal of Honor. Those who wish to help may call the White House at 202-456-1414 to leave a comment, send an email to President Biden at president@whitehouse.gov or tweet the president at @potus with the hashtag #honorgarymckiddy.

The memorial highway dedication event will include Patriot Riders marching to front of the podium and standing guard. They’ll be followed at 2:05 p.m. by a jump by paratroopers with American flags and Kaylee Shuster singing “God Bless the USA” as they descend.

Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins will deliver opening remarks. She’ll be followed by the unveiling of the memorial highway sign on stage.

Collins will read a proclamation and Skaggs will share the details of May 6, 1970, and the 52-year-struggle to have Gary McKiddy posthumously receive the Medal of Honor.

Springboro Mayor John Agenbroad, a Marine and wounded veteran, will talk about the Purple Heart award and his support for McKiddy to receive the Medal of Honor.

Rick McKiddy will then present a call to action, and the Patriot Riders will present the family with a plaque and a flag.

Immediately following the ceremony, participants will leave from Mound Business Center parking and travel to Highland Memorial Cemetery for a graveside service and a placing of flowers, followed by a 21-gun salute, Taps and a prayer led by Skaggs.

Shuttle parking for the event is available at the Mound Development Corporation site on Vanguard Avenue, off Mound Road and just across from Mound Golf Course. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 1 to 4 p.m. between the shuttle parking and Riverfront Park.

To get to the shuttle lot, take Interstate 75 to exit 41 (Austin Boulevard). Turn west onto Miamisburg-Springboro Pike. At the 4-way intersection, turn left onto Benner Road. Shuttle parking will be on your left across from Mound Golf Course.