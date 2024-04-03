Possible hostage call prompts police response at Dayton apartment

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A possible hostage situation prompted a large police presence at a Dayton apartment Tuesday night.

Dayton officers responded to the 600 block of Troy Street Tuesday night for a call about a woman possibly being held hostage.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that the individual was not being held hostage,” said Dayton police Maj. Chris Malson. “However, the individuals inside the apartment had warrants for their arrest.”

ExploreInvestigation continues into 4 killed in crash near Dayton airport following hit and run

The people reportedly refused to come out, prompting crews to call SWAT and hostage negotiation teams.

“It was later deremined that the apartment was empty and no individuals were taken in the custody,” Malson said.

In Other News
1
Kettering Kroger adds pharmacy, part of $13M expansion at shopping...
2
WATCH: Gov. Mike DeWine shares 50-year-old home video of the 1974 Xenia...
3
‘Where is mom?’: What 20 people told reporters in the moments after the...
4
Dayton’s GE Aerospace operations: ‘Investing in the future of flight’
5
Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville to be remodeled this summer

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top