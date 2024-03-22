Possible measles exposure at Beavercreek amusement facility after 3rd case reported in Montgomery County

Those who were at Round 1 should call their local health department so an official can assess their vacination status. provide details about measles symptoms and information on how to protect yourself and others.

Greene County residents are encouraged to call 937-374-5615 or visit www.gcph.info. Montgomery County residents should call Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County at 937-225-5991 or visit www.phdmc.org.

Residents of other counties should contact their local health department.

Anyone exposed to measles should quarantine to avoid exposures to others.

Greene County does not have any active measles cases as of Friday morning. Three cases have been reported in Montgomery County residents and one in Miami County.

Last week Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County reported there were two known places of exposures associated with the second case. Anyone who attended Disney on Ice at the Heritage Bank Center, located at 100 Broadway in Cincinnati, at 7 p.m. on March 8 or visited the Sugarcreek Health Center, located at 6438 Wilmington Pike in Dayton, from 12:55 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 13 could have been exposed to measles.

Measles is highly contagious, with children younger than 5, adults older than 20, pregnant people and immunocompromised people at the highest risk of complications.

Measles can cause a rash, high fever, diarrhea, coughing, runny nose and eye and ear infections, according to Greene County Public Health. In severe cases, it can cause a child’s brain to swell, leading to seizures, deafness, cognitive dsiability and even death.

Those who have not been vaccinated should contact their health care provider abut the MMR vaccine.