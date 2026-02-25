Possible measles exposure reported at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus

“Measles can be very serious for children, and it is preventable. The vaccine can keep your child from getting this disease,” Vanderhoff said.

A person with measles can spread the virus four days before the rash appears and four days after, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Measles is highly contagious, and it can spread through the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room. About 90% of people who haven’t had measles or haven’t been vaccinated will become infected when around someone with measles, according to the Mayo Clinic.

People who are not vaccinated and who were at the airport between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Feb. 18 should watch for symptoms of the measles through March 11. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms include:

Initial symptoms — which can appear around seven to 14 days after contact with the virus — include fever, dry cough, runny nose, and red, watering eyes, called conjunctivitis.

About two to three days after the first symptoms, those infected may also see tiny white spots inside the mouth, called Koplik spots.

About three to five days after symptoms first start, or about 14 days after the patient comes into contact with the virus, it’s common to see a rash.

If symptoms occur, people should stay home and away from others and then call their health care providers. People should tell their health care providers that they may have been exposed to measles so doctors can take precautions to avoid exposing others.

Six cases in children in Franklin County; Nine total in Ohio so far this year

Since the start of February, there have been six cases of measles identified in Franklin County, all in children, according to ODH. Five of those six cases are associated with an outbreak. Those five children are from two households.

The sixth case is the case involved in the potential exposure at John Glenn International Airport. That case involves international travel and is not associated with the outbreak.

“These most recent cases highlight the critical importance of everyone being up to date with their vaccines, due to the risk of potential exposure anytime we are in large, indoor public venues, such as airports,” Vanderhoff said.

Five of the six children were unvaccinated, and one child had received only one dose of the MMR vaccine.

The Franklin County cases are not linked to the outbreak in Cuyahoga County that the department reported in January 2026, which included three infected children in one household in Cuyahoga County.

Ohio had 45 cases of measles in 2025, according to ODH.

Possible complications from measles

Complications from measles are more common among children under five years old, adults older than 65 years of age, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems, according to ODH.

As many as one out of every 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, the most common cause of death from measles in young children. Diarrhea and ear infections are more common complications of measles.

The CDC recommends all children get two doses of the MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. The MMR vaccine can also be given to adults who are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. Adults who are concerned that they may not be fully protected should talk to their provider.

More information about measles is available on the Centers for Disease Control website at cdc.gov/measles/index.html.

ODH also has a measles FAQ page. Visit odh.ohio.gov for more information.