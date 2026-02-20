Power outage closes Dayton Metro Library

Dayton Metro Library announced its West Branch is closed due to a power outage Friday.
“Due to a power outage, our West Branch will be closed for the remainder of the day,” a statement from the library read. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”
The West Branch is located at 300 Abbey Ave. On Fridays, its typically open until 6 p.m.
It’s not clear what caused the outage.
