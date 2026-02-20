Breaking: Power outage closes Dayton Metro Library

The Dayton Metro Library West Branch just north of the intersection of U.S. 35 and Abbey Avenue. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

41 minutes ago
Dayton Metro Library announced its West Branch is closed due to a power outage Friday.

“Due to a power outage, our West Branch will be closed for the remainder of the day,” a statement from the library read. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

The West Branch is located at 300 Abbey Ave. On Fridays, its typically open until 6 p.m.

It’s not clear what caused the outage.

