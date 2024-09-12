Power outage closes Kettering elementary school

A power outage closed John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Kettering Thursday,
The school posted on social media Thursday morning there would be no classes due to the outage.
“If your child rides a bus, they will stay here until buses return from middle school routes,” the post read.
As of 8:38 a.m. Thursday, there were 209 power outages in Montgomery County, acording to the AES Ohio outage map. All the outages were in the Kettering area.
The majority of the outages have an estimated restoration time of 9:30 a.m., accoding to the outage map.
It’s not clear what caused the outage.
