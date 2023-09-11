Pratt Industries pledges new jobs, new Dayton facility

Pratt Industries Inc. has pledged to create more than 200 new jobs while investing $32 million into a new Dayton-area facility.

“This new facility will bring our total workforce within the state to more than 1500 full time employees,” Anthony Pratt, global executive chairman of Pratt Industries, said in an announcement. “The economic development teams and local and state leaders have been tremendous partners. We are excited to continue to expand our footprint in the region, providing well paying, green collar employment opportunities.”

JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition and the city of Dayton collaborated with Pratt Industries to bring the expansion to Montgomery County.

JobsOhio is assisting the project with a $500,000 JobsOhio grant, the Dayton Development Coalition said.

“Along with our partners at JobsOhio and the city of Dayton, we welcome Pratt’s consistent growth in the region,” said Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO. “Pratt’s new, advanced operations will produce sustainable packaging that is in high demand worldwide while bringing hundreds of new jobs to Montgomery County.”

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Pratt Industries is the fifth-largest corrugated packaging company in the United States and the largest privately owned producer of 100% recycled containerboard in the world.

Pratt operates several facilities within Ohio, including a 100% recycled paper mill, corrugator and recycling facility in Wapakoneta. It also has a facility at 98 Quality Lane in West Carrollton.

Additionally, Pratt operates corrugating, converting, specialty retail and display plants throughout the state.

Last week, Pratt said it would also invest over $120 million in a new production facility in Georgia creating more than 125 jobs.