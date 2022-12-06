Preble County offering reward for details on missing woman last seen in Dayton last year

Tiffany Orona, 32, is 5′4 and weighs 150 to 190 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair but it could be colored darker, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen in the Parnell Avenue area in Dayton.

The sheriff’s office began investigating in the spring after receiving a call from Orona’s mother. Investigators have since interviewed multiple people and served a search warrant in Preble County.