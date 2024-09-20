Preble County Pork Festival is this weekend, has bacon featured for first time

Other food offerings throughout the weekend includes pork chops, ham sandwiches, pulled pork, smoked sausage and nachos. Festivalgoers can buy items a la carte or via a cafeteria style lunch or dinner

In celebration of Preble County’s pork producing industry, festivalgoers can also buy cuts of meat from the Country Store Meat Market in Bruner Arena.

The Pork Festival parade will return at 10:30 a.m. Saturday starting at the intersection of Barron and Decatur Streets and ending in front of the grandstands at the Preble County Fairgrounds.

Something new this year is a Saturday night concert with gates opening at 6 p.m. and performances beginning at 7 p.m. The concert will kick off with a performance by a local band, followed by Alexis Gomez, Jason Michael Carroll and headliner Easton Corbin.

“The entire board is so excited to bring this unique enhancement to the festival this year,” said Board President Zach Shafer. “We have been re-energized with an enthusiasm unknown to most. The festival, solely under the direction of the Board of Directors, is refreshed and excited for its 53rd year.”

Other activities include a kids zone and craft vendors.

The Preble County Pork Festival, located at 722 S. Franklin St., is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit porkfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page (@PorkFestival).