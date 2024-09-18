10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

Family-friendly festivals celebrating culture and fall, classic and contemporary musicals, and throwbacks to the Beatles and 1980s rock are among events to keep on your radar this weekend.
1. Hispanic Heritage Festival
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: The 23rd annual festival will include live music, children’s area, domino demonstration, raffles, beer, educational cultural displays, and food.
Cost: Free
More info: metroparks.org
2. Rubber Duck Regatta
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: The 21st annual event features thousands of rubber ducks racing down the river while also spotlighting the lives of local children and adults with disabilities.
Cost: $5 for one duck. $100 for 28 ducks
More info: daytonducks.com
3. A Taste of Dayton
When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22
Where: Kettering Field, 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton
Details: Explore a diverse array of local restaurants, food trucks and vendors showcasing their unique and delectable dishes. Indulge in traditional comfort foods and innovative culinary creations.
Cost: Free
More info: tasteofdayton.org
4. “South Pacific”
When: Sept. 21-22; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Opera and Wright State University celebrate the 75th anniversary of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical featuring such tunes as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Springtime” and “There Is Nothing Like a Dame.”
Cost: $8.50-$172
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
5. BritBeat: The Immersive Beatles Tribute Experience
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
Where: 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy
Details: Described as “an unparalleled fusion of live musical prowess and cutting-edge multimedia technology,” the concert is bolstered by video imagery allowing concertgoers a stimulating trip down memory lane chronicling The Beatles’ early mop-top days to their psychedelic era. For added fun, everyone is encouraged to show up in their best ensemble from any of the iconic images of The Beatles from the early years to Sgt. Pepper’s to Abbey Road, and everything in between
Cost: $30-$55
More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com
6. “The Bridges of Madison County”
When: Through Sept. 29; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays
Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
Details: The beautiful uncomfortableness fueling the musical adaptation of Robert James Waller’s romance concerning the affair between Italian-American housewife Francesca Johnson and “National Geographic” photographer Robert Kincaid in 1965 Iowa tugs the heart at the Playhouse. Under the direction of Tim Rezash, Adee McFarland and Bradley R. Mattingly rise to the challenge within the gorgeous, operatic Tony Award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown (“Parade”). Compelling from her introspective entrance to her emotional final minutes, McFarland keeps Francesca’s complexities engaging even as her adultery is born out of a desire to simply be seen and valued. Vocally, she masters the storytelling and vocal heights of such numbers as “To Build a Home,” “What Do You Call a Man Like That?,” “Almost Real,” and “Always Better.” Mattingly, who has performed with Dayton Opera, matches McFarland to a tee with “Temporarily Lost,” “Wondering” and “It All Fades Away.” Both incredibly blend for duets “Falling Into You” and “One Second and a Million Miles.” Notable featured portrayals extend to Casey J. Topping II as Bud Johnson, Kevin Willardson as Michael Johnson, Dani Skaroupka as Carolyn Johnson, Cathy Long as nosy neighbor Marge, Ted Eltzroth as Marge’s husband Charlie, and Bethany Locklear (”Another Life”) as Marian. Music director Lorri Topping’s orchestra features lovely accompaniment by Dr. Mary Fahrenbruck.
Cost: $18-$20
More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com
Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO
Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO
7. Hairborn 2024
When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20
Where: Downtown Fairborn
Details: Join the city of Fairborn and WTUE for Hairborn featuring 1980s rock, drinks, brews, food trucks and more. The bands playing will be Latter and JUMP “America’s Van Halen Experience.”
Cost: Free
More info: fairbornoh.gov
8. Rabbit Hole Romp 5K
When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22
Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton
Details: Run, walk or stroll and raise funds for the Dayton Book Fair building fund. Come in costume if you like and enjoy and informal post-romp tea. Prizes for best costume as well as race winner and swag for everyone. Dogs on leash and babies in strollers welcome.
Cost: Free
More info: daytonbookfair.com/romp
9. Autumn Fest
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
Where: Learning Tree Farm, 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton
Details: Have fun enjoying farm animals including goats, cows, pigs, chickens, donkeys and miniature ponies. There will also be food trucks, live music, pony rides, hay rides, games and vendors.
Cost: $10. Free for ages 2 and younger.
More info: learningtreefarm.org
10. Wool Gathering
When: Sept. 21-22; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
Details: The 27th annual event invites you to observe sheep, llamas, alpacas, cashmere goats, Angora rabbits and other wool-bearing animals at the show.
Cost: Free
More info: youngsdairy.com
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
About the Author