10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: The 23rd annual festival will include live music, children’s area, domino demonstration, raffles, beer, educational cultural displays, and food.

Cost: Free

More info: metroparks.org

2. Rubber Duck Regatta

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: The 21st annual event features thousands of rubber ducks racing down the river while also spotlighting the lives of local children and adults with disabilities.

Cost: $5 for one duck. $100 for 28 ducks

More info: daytonducks.com

3. A Taste of Dayton

When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Kettering Field, 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton

Details: Explore a diverse array of local restaurants, food trucks and vendors showcasing their unique and delectable dishes. Indulge in traditional comfort foods and innovative culinary creations.

Cost: Free

More info: tasteofdayton.org

4. “South Pacific”

When: Sept. 21-22; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Opera and Wright State University celebrate the 75th anniversary of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical featuring such tunes as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Springtime” and “There Is Nothing Like a Dame.”

Cost: $8.50-$172

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

5. BritBeat: The Immersive Beatles Tribute Experience

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Described as “an unparalleled fusion of live musical prowess and cutting-edge multimedia technology,” the concert is bolstered by video imagery allowing concertgoers a stimulating trip down memory lane chronicling The Beatles’ early mop-top days to their psychedelic era. For added fun, everyone is encouraged to show up in their best ensemble from any of the iconic images of The Beatles from the early years to Sgt. Pepper’s to Abbey Road, and everything in between

Cost: $30-$55

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

6. “The Bridges of Madison County”

When: Through Sept. 29; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: The beautiful uncomfortableness fueling the musical adaptation of Robert James Waller’s romance concerning the affair between Italian-American housewife Francesca Johnson and “National Geographic” photographer Robert Kincaid in 1965 Iowa tugs the heart at the Playhouse. Under the direction of Tim Rezash, Adee McFarland and Bradley R. Mattingly rise to the challenge within the gorgeous, operatic Tony Award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown (“Parade”). Compelling from her introspective entrance to her emotional final minutes, McFarland keeps Francesca’s complexities engaging even as her adultery is born out of a desire to simply be seen and valued. Vocally, she masters the storytelling and vocal heights of such numbers as “To Build a Home,” “What Do You Call a Man Like That?,” “Almost Real,” and “Always Better.” Mattingly, who has performed with Dayton Opera, matches McFarland to a tee with “Temporarily Lost,” “Wondering” and “It All Fades Away.” Both incredibly blend for duets “Falling Into You” and “One Second and a Million Miles.” Notable featured portrayals extend to Casey J. Topping II as Bud Johnson, Kevin Willardson as Michael Johnson, Dani Skaroupka as Carolyn Johnson, Cathy Long as nosy neighbor Marge, Ted Eltzroth as Marge’s husband Charlie, and Bethany Locklear (”Another Life”) as Marian. Music director Lorri Topping’s orchestra features lovely accompaniment by Dr. Mary Fahrenbruck.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

7. Hairborn 2024

When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20

Where: Downtown Fairborn

Details: Join the city of Fairborn and WTUE for Hairborn featuring 1980s rock, drinks, brews, food trucks and more. The bands playing will be Latter and JUMP “America’s Van Halen Experience.”

Cost: Free

More info: fairbornoh.gov

8. Rabbit Hole Romp 5K

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

Details: Run, walk or stroll and raise funds for the Dayton Book Fair building fund. Come in costume if you like and enjoy and informal post-romp tea. Prizes for best costume as well as race winner and swag for everyone. Dogs on leash and babies in strollers welcome.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonbookfair.com/romp

9. Autumn Fest

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: Learning Tree Farm, 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton

Details: Have fun enjoying farm animals including goats, cows, pigs, chickens, donkeys and miniature ponies. There will also be food trucks, live music, pony rides, hay rides, games and vendors.

Cost: $10. Free for ages 2 and younger.

More info: learningtreefarm.org

10. Wool Gathering

When: Sept. 21-22; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Details: The 27th annual event invites you to observe sheep, llamas, alpacas, cashmere goats, Angora rabbits and other wool-bearing animals at the show.

Cost: Free

More info: youngsdairy.com