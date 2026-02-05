Preble County teacher on leave after former student alleges sexual misconduct

Breaking: Water main break closes West Siebenthaler Avenue

A Preble County teacher is under criminal investigation after a former student made allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Eaton Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave while law enforcement investigates, Eaton Community Schools Superintendent Scott Couch said.

“The allegations are over a decade old. At this time, we have no reason to believe any current Eaton students have been involved,” Couch said.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said the investigation was opened Jan. 30 when the former student, now an adult, made a report.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office are the lead investigators and are receiving assistance from the Eaton Police Division, Simpson said.

It is not clear what specifically is alleged to have happened, nor when and where.

