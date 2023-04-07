Preble County tornado is 7th in area from storms last weekend

A seventh tornado spawned by severe storms last weekend happened near New Paris in Preble County.
The National Weather Service in Friday said the strong EF0 tornado — which has wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph — touched down at 12:47 a.m. and traveled 2.6 miles within two minutes. Wind speeds reached 85 mph.
Uprooted trees and significant loss of roof panels from a barn near the intersection of Hawley Mills and New Paris Twins roads were the first sign of tornado damage.
The twister further uprooted trees off New Paris Twins Road and some walls from a barn collapsed before it traveled further to the northeast through open fields, according to an NWS statement.
Multiple barns lost metal roof panels and one barn sustained bent or collapsed barn doors. A house also had damage to the rear.
Toward the end of the tornado’s path, multiple trees were uprooted and another barn door caved inward.
The final damage noted from this tornado happened off Gettysburg Darke Road, where a barn roof sustained significant loss to the roof and pieces of sheet metal were tossed into the yard and nearby trees.
The NWS previously reported six other tornadoes from April 1.
An EF1 tornado, which has wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph, touched down near Wapakoneta in Auglaize County that injured seven.
Five EF0 tornadoes, including two in Miami County, and one each in Darke, Auglaize and Mercer counties.
