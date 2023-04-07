Preble County tornado is 7th in area from storms last weekend

Toward the end of the tornado’s path, multiple trees were uprooted and another barn door caved inward.

The final damage noted from this tornado happened off Gettysburg Darke Road, where a barn roof sustained significant loss to the roof and pieces of sheet metal were tossed into the yard and nearby trees.

The NWS previously reported six other tornadoes from April 1.

An EF1 tornado, which has wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph, touched down near Wapakoneta in Auglaize County that injured seven.

Five EF0 tornadoes, including two in Miami County, and one each in Darke, Auglaize and Mercer counties.