Preble County vehicles fires investigated as arson; up to $5,000 reward available

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Preble County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle fires on Shields Road in Lewisburg. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Commerce.
Crime & Law | 19 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information related to a pair of vehicle fires in Lewisburg in Preble County.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering the reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the fires.

On April 13, Lewisburg Fire and EMS responded to the 6900 block of Shields Road for a camper fire. Crews arrived on the scene to find a camper fully engulfed in flames according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The next day, crews were called back to the scene for a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was on fire in front of the home.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Preble County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fires. Anyone with information should call the fire marshal at 800-589-2728.

