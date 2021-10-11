Precision Impacts in Miamisburg to launch $1.7M expansion, add 41 jobs

Precision Impacts, a subsidiary of Gayston Corp., will add a new production line to its Miamisburg operations and add 41 new jobs.
The company, an aluminum fabrication, finishing and assembly manufacturer, was founded 1951. It specializes in aluminum products for a variety of industries including the Department of Defense, Medical Devices, Industrial Gases and Sporting Goods.
JobsOhio provided a $250,000 grant to support the company’s expansion at 721 Richard St., where it has 180,000-square-foot facility on approximately 11 acres.
“This expansion required a substantial investment in equipment, infrastructure and building systems,” Andrew Sheldrick, Precision Impacts chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The support from JobsOhio allows us to move quickly to expand our production to accommodate this new contract and keep that work in Ohio.”
The $1.7 million expansion will allow Precision Impacts to produce a seamless aluminum cylinder that customers can use at home to fill balloons with helium. The cylinder will be fully manufactured in Miamisburg to include fabrication, heat treatment, machining, assembly, testing, filling, finishing and packaging. The product will ship ready for the retail shelf and it will be sold at large retail outlets across the country.
“This is a fantastic growth opportunity for Precision Impacts, and we’re excited to help them develop and launch this new product where they can leverage the region’s skilled manufacturing workforce and logistical advantage,” Julie Sullivan, the Dayton Development Coalition’s executive vice president for regional development, said in a statement.
Precision Impacts will be hiring to support the expansion. Learn more about available positions here.