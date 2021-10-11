Precision Impacts in Miamisburg to launch $1.7M expansion, add 41 jobs

“This expansion required a substantial investment in equipment, infrastructure and building systems,” Andrew Sheldrick, Precision Impacts chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The support from JobsOhio allows us to move quickly to expand our production to accommodate this new contract and keep that work in Ohio.”

The $1.7 million expansion will allow Precision Impacts to produce a seamless aluminum cylinder that customers can use at home to fill balloons with helium. The cylinder will be fully manufactured in Miamisburg to include fabrication, heat treatment, machining, assembly, testing, filling, finishing and packaging. The product will ship ready for the retail shelf and it will be sold at large retail outlets across the country.