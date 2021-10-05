Final plan for new area $20M Kroger store under consideration

Kroger is taking the next step to replace a more than 25-year-old storefront with a new Marketplace that will include a fuel station, bank and Starbucks.
A final development plan for a new 123,722-square-foot Kroger Marketplace and an 18-pump fueling station at 155 North Heincke Road is scheduled to go before Miamisburg City Council tonight at its regularly scheduled meeting.
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
If council approves the plan, the store would be part of the “complete redevelopment” of the site, one that would construct the new store on five properties totaling 23 acres, which includes the current 68,860-square-foot Kroger store that was constructed on 6.84 acres in 1995.
The approximately $20 million investment will expand the existing taxes generated from the property, according to the city’s Planning Commission.
“The inclusion of services such as a fuel center, increased online shopping pickup spaces, the inclusion of a bank, a Starbucks, and increased pharmacy pickup points, all will contribute to improving the grocery shopping experience for Miamisburg residents,” the commission said.
The proposed development also will create 110 new jobs in addition to maintaining 150 employees at the existing Kroger.
“Incorporating a neighborhood based retailer at this location ... creates employment opportunities, expands the city’s tax base, and provides goods and services conveniently to City residents while protecting adjacent existing land uses,” the Planning Commission said.
Along with groceries, Marketplace stores typically provide items that range from prepared food to general merchandise including toys, clothing and home goods.