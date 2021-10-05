Final plan for new area $20M Kroger store under consideration

“The inclusion of services such as a fuel center, increased online shopping pickup spaces, the inclusion of a bank, a Starbucks, and increased pharmacy pickup points, all will contribute to improving the grocery shopping experience for Miamisburg residents,” the commission said.

Explore New Kroger Marketplace store nearing completion in Springboro

The proposed development also will create 110 new jobs in addition to maintaining 150 employees at the existing Kroger.

“Incorporating a neighborhood based retailer at this location ... creates employment opportunities, expands the city’s tax base, and provides goods and services conveniently to City residents while protecting adjacent existing land uses,” the Planning Commission said.

Along with groceries, Marketplace stores typically provide items that range from prepared food to general merchandise including toys, clothing and home goods.