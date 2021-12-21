Hamburger icon
Premier Health names new CEO

Michael “Mike” Riordan, a seasoned and successful health care leader with extensive experience with community partnerships, will serve as Premier Health’s new president and CEO, effective January 31, 2022.
Michael “Mike” Riordan will serve as Premier Health’s new president and CEO, effective January 31, 2022.

By Kaitlin Schroeder
Michael Riordan will be Dayton-based Premier Health’s new president and CEO, effective Jan. 31.

Riordan brings progressive hospital and health care experience, including nearly 20 years in CEO leadership positions for prominent health systems across the United States, including the University of Chicago Medical Center and Greenville Health System/Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina.

He has served as an independent director with Owens & Minor since December 2019, as well as on the global health care solutions company’s Audit and Governance & Nominating Committees. In addition, Riordan was recently selected to be an adjunct senior advisor for McKinsey and Company’s Healthcare Systems and Services Practice.

Riordan’s selection follows a national search and review of dozens of candidates and he is the first external candidate to be selected to lead Premier Health since its formation in 1995, according to Premier Health.

“The Premier Health Board of Trustees was extremely impressed by Mike’s ability to bring creativity, flexibility, and analysis to bear in tackling and solving complex challenges, as well as his brand of servant leadership,” stated Anita Moore, chair of the Premier Health board of trustees.

Riordan will succeed outgoing CEO Mary Boosalis.

About the Author

Follow Kaitlin Schroeder on twitter

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

