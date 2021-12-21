Premier Health names new CEO

Riordan brings progressive hospital and health care experience, including nearly 20 years in CEO leadership positions for prominent health systems across the United States, including the University of Chicago Medical Center and Greenville Health System/Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina.

He has served as an independent director with Owens & Minor since December 2019, as well as on the global health care solutions company’s Audit and Governance & Nominating Committees. In addition, Riordan was recently selected to be an adjunct senior advisor for McKinsey and Company’s Healthcare Systems and Services Practice.