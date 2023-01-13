President at prominent Dayton company to retire

Winsupply announced today that President John McKenzie will retire effective Feb. 28, after 27 years with the company.
“John famously lived our culture, grew our organization, and expanded and improved our bench strength more than anyone before him has ever done,” said Rick Schwartz, chairman of Winsupply, in a statement. “He has prepared the current leadership team well for the opportunities ahead.”
McKenzie began his career at Winsupply in 1996 and became president of the company in March 2020.
Under his leadership, the number of company entrepreneurs increased from 609 to 652, and three new regional distribution centers were added, the company said in a release.
“There is no doubt that John is leaving the company in a much better condition than he found it,” Schwartz said. “Today, Winsupply is in a position of strength to continue to grow and prosper. All of us at Winsupply are grateful to John for his lasting contributions and the legacy he leaves.”
The Winsupply board of directors will choose the next successor.
