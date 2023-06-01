President nominates three-star general for important Wright-Patt command

President Biden has nominated a three-star Air Force general for command of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The Department of Defense announced the assignment of Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton Wednesday. Shipton is serving now as military deputy in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition, Technology and Logistics), at the Pentagon, outside Washington, D.C.
In her current role, Shipton is responsible for research and development, test, production, product support and modernization of Air Force programs worth more than $60 billion annually.
She received her commission in 1991 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps after graduating from Clemson University, according to her Air Force biography. She has served as deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office in Chantilly, Va., and she is very familiar with Wright-Patterson.
From May 2004 to June 2005, she studied at the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patt, returning in June 2017 to June 2019 to serve as program executive officer for tankers at the Tankers Directorate at AFLCMC, which is based at Wright-Patt.
And from July 2020 to August 2021, Shipton was director of Strategic Plans, Programs, Requirements, and Analyses at Air Force Materiel Command headquarters, again at Wright-Patterson.
AFLCMC is responsible for the development and sustainment of Air Force weapons and equipment, from cradle to retirement. The center’s motto: “If Airmen fly it, fuel it, transport it, drive it, wear it, shelter in it, communicate with it or drop it on targets, AFLCMC provides it.”
The 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson reports to AFLCMC, as does the 66th Air Base Group at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.
The effective date of Shipton’s promotion to lieutenant general was August 2022, according to the Air Force. Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris is the center’s current commander.
