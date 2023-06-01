President nominates three-star general for important Wright-Patt command

From May 2004 to June 2005, she studied at the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patt, returning in June 2017 to June 2019 to serve as program executive officer for tankers at the Tankers Directorate at AFLCMC, which is based at Wright-Patt.

And from July 2020 to August 2021, Shipton was director of Strategic Plans, Programs, Requirements, and Analyses at Air Force Materiel Command headquarters, again at Wright-Patterson.

AFLCMC is responsible for the development and sustainment of Air Force weapons and equipment, from cradle to retirement. The center’s motto: “If Airmen fly it, fuel it, transport it, drive it, wear it, shelter in it, communicate with it or drop it on targets, AFLCMC provides it.”

The 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson reports to AFLCMC, as does the 66th Air Base Group at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.

The effective date of Shipton’s promotion to lieutenant general was August 2022, according to the Air Force. Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris is the center’s current commander.