President of Henny Penny sets retirement date after 40-year career

“I’ve been part of the foodservice industry for more than 45 years, and preparing to leave Henny Penny, our customers, and partners is bittersweet,” Maggard said in a statement.

Maggard assumed the company’s presidency in 2020 and became the sixth president in the company’s 66-year history. The producer of equipment for the restaurant and food services industry expects to announce Maggard’s successor this spring.

During Maggard’s tenure, the employee-owned company has enjoyed revenue growth of 49%, from $265 million to $395 million, the business said, with employment increasing 54% from 758 employees to 1,165.

The company also expanded its executive leadership team to include a chief operating officer, chief people officer, chief technology officer and chief customer experience officer.

Maggard joined Henny Penny in 1978 as a manufacturing assembler. He went on to roles in marketing, training, sales, and operations.

In 2017, Maggard served as executive vice president before assuming the role of president in 2020.

Added Maggard: “I’ll miss the people, but they’re also the reason I feel confident retiring. I know — without a doubt — that Henny Penny’s incredible employee-owners are the key to the company’s success, and that it will continue into the future.”