Process to pick next state school superintendent still trudging along

The president of the state board, Charlotte McGuire, said she wants to speed up the process as much as possible, while keeping to the highest standard of transparency, integrity and board involvement. She said she’s hoping the board can interview a search firm in the group’s December meeting, set for Dec. 12-13, and move forward to look at selecting someone to be in the role.

Four members of the state board have been selected to look through the applications from search firms and bring the top three to the board to interview in person.

“My desire, hopefully, is that they will do their work in such a fashion and with such strategic urgency that we will be ready to interview the top three by the December meeting, McGuire said. “Now that’s pushing it, but that’s my goal.”

After the in-person interviews of the search firms, the board will need to define the next steps, McGuire said.

“We do want an expedited process for our children and for the state,” she said.

A realistic timeline for when the board may be able to begin onboarding someone would be early spring, but McGuire said she’d still like to see a quicker timeline, if possible.