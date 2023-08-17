Program builds confidence, competency in junior chefs

ELIZABETH TWP., Miami County – While one group of kids made corn fritters in a kitchen at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, another group concentrated on cutting up ingredients for New Orleans dirty rice.

The Miami County Ohio State University Extension’s Jr. Chefs program was well under way in late July as some of the 200 young people who signed up for hands-on experience cooking and learning more about the ingredients worked to follow instructions of volunteers and Extension staff.

There was plenty of energy and chatter as a program that has grown increasingly popular each year progressed.

This year’s program theme was Cooking Across America.

“I think this program is popular because it is a unique camp and very hands on. We put knives in the hands of kids and teach them how to use them. We have them cut and cook and be involved at all levels.” said Alisha Barton, Extension 4-H educator, family and consumer science.

“This hands-on component gives us opportunities to build confidence and competency in the kitchen. Youth work in groups all week with peers and together they create their foods,” she said.

For example, participants made refrigerator pickles using Ohio produce. They selected vegetables they enjoy, cut them, chose seasonings and created a jar of pickles fitting their preferences.

Another group worked with Jessica Adams, 4-H youth development educator. Their project at the moment was the dirty rice. It was a messy process, but the participants didn’t seem to mind. Some cut vegetables while other worked on preparing the rice itself in a skillet.

Other recipes this year included banana pudding, Spam sushi, chicken kabobs with homemade BBQ and, of course, Buckeyes.

Many past junior chefs participated again, while those who had aged out of the program returned as group leads.

“That was really exciting for us to invite them back to share their passion for cooking with younger chefs. Because we added an extra week this year, we did have a lot of new chefs and that was fun for us too,” Barton said.

The Jr. Chef program has been recognized by the Search for Excellence in 4H and Youth Programs for the National Association of County Agricultural Agents.

For more information on OSU Extension and its youth programs visit http://www.miami.osu.edu.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com