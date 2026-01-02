Proposal for Miami County sales tax hike to pay for new jail topic of public hearings

Anyone interested in making written comments can do so and send the comments to Janelle Barga, clerk, Board of County Commissioners, Miami County commissioners, Troy, Ohio 45373.

The county has been discussing options for a new jail for months. The commissioners met with Sheriff Dave Duchak, Auditor Matt Gearhardt, bond lawyers county budget commission members to look at options for financing, including asking voters to support a tax issue.

“We’re working closely with the auditor’s office and bond agents on ballot language and funding options,” Commissioner Wade Westfall said. “The funding includes a sunset clause, so it will be reviewed again in less than 10 years.”

Attorneys are preparing paperwork to place the request on the ballot and set two public hearings on the requested funding, according to Westfall

In a report released earlier in 2025, consultants from Henningson, Durham and Richardson Inc., or HDR. recommended a new jail on the grounds of the current county Incarceration Facility north of Troy. The cost of a recommended 200-bed maximum security jail, including 32 new medical beds, was estimated at around $90 million.

The county today has the Incarceration Facility, a minimum-security unit that opened in 1999 between Troy and Piqua, along with a maximum-security facility built in downtown Troy at the county Safety Building in the early 1970s.

They are working on placing the additional sales tax on the May ballot. Hopes are that the amount needed locally will be reduced by state and/or federal funds, said county Auditor Matt Gearhardt.