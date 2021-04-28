Proposed Huber Heights home development has new lot requirement

Explore 3 candidates running for Huber Heights seat in May primary

The property was originally meant to be part of the nearby “Oaks of Huber Heights.” The property was split from the original development for a church on the parcel, according to the city, but the church was never built.

However, the residents of the Oaks, as it is commonly referred to, came to several city council meetings and wrote letters to council criticizing the new housing development.

The residents of the Oaks and one of the owners of Jing Realty, Chris Koehler, said they met at a home in the Oaks subdivision recently to discuss their concerns.

Residents who spoke at city council mentioned concerns about water drainage, lot density, how the homes would look since the new development would be visible from the road and how it might affect their property values.

Mayor Jeff Gore said he had consistently heard from residents they wanted an 85-foot lot width. Council’s legislation has the minimum lot area at 10,575 square feet.

“So I think when we look at what the basic development plan of what we’ve been asked to rezone, I feel like we are then we have the information that we need to know of what would be acceptable,” Gore said.

Koehler has said at several of the meetings he was surprised at some of the pushback.