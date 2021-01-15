New Huber Heights housing development proposed

A new housing development is planned for a 14.18-acre property at the corner of Fishburg and Bellefontaine roads in Huber Heights.
The housing development, named “The Oaks of Huber Heights,” is still waiting on approval from Huber Heights council, according to the developers, Jing Wang and Christopher Koehler.
Once the council approves it, the developers said they think construction will take about three years. They don’t have estimate on the value of the development or how much the houses would sell for when completed.
According to plans submitted to Huber Heights Planning Commission, 46 single-story, three-bedroom, two-bath homes are planned for the site. Each house would be at least 1,600 square feet.
Two spaces will be left open, including a space in the center of the development for the residents.
The property is currently being considered for a zoning change and city council has yet to vote on the measure. The property was split from the original “Oaks of Huber Heights” for a church on the 14.2-acre parcel, according to the city. The church was not built and the city would have to zone the property to build homes on it instead.
The next hearing on the zoning is scheduled for Jan. 25.
According to the planning commission, the proposal calls for a sidewalk to be extended from the west property line to the corner or Fishburg Road and Bellefontaine Road. City staff recommended both Fishburg Road and Bellefontaine Road be improved with sidewalks and curbs.
.