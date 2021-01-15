New Huber Heights housing development proposed

The property is currently being considered for a zoning change and city council has yet to vote on the measure. The property was split from the original “Oaks of Huber Heights” for a church on the 14.2-acre parcel, according to the city. The church was not built and the city would have to zone the property to build homes on it instead.

The next hearing on the zoning is scheduled for Jan. 25.

According to the planning commission, the proposal calls for a sidewalk to be extended from the west property line to the corner or Fishburg Road and Bellefontaine Road. City staff recommended both Fishburg Road and Bellefontaine Road be improved with sidewalks and curbs.

