Prosecutor offers free Uber rides home over Christmas, New Year’s weekends

In a release, the prosecutor’s office said the program will offer free rides home over Christmas weekend from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 through 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, and then over New Year’s weekend from 6 p.m. Dec. 30 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Residents in need of a ride home can scan the QR code at the prosecutor’s office website, which will add a voucher for a free ride to their Uber account. Rides are limited to one ride per weekend.