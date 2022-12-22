dayton-daily-news logo
Prosecutor offers free Uber rides home over Christmas, New Year’s weekends

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. announced that the office’s ArriveSafe program will offer free Uber rides for Montgomery County residents over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends.

In a release, the prosecutor’s office said the program will offer free rides home over Christmas weekend from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 through 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, and then over New Year’s weekend from 6 p.m. Dec. 30 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Residents in need of a ride home can scan the QR code at the prosecutor’s office website, which will add a voucher for a free ride to their Uber account. Rides are limited to one ride per weekend.

The program is being offered with the support of Heidelberg Distributing/Budweiser and Key-Ads.

Heck said in the release that the ArriveSafe Program has provided nearly 8,600 free rides home for Montgomery County residents since it began in 2007, and that 189 of those happened this year over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“I am happy to announce that over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were no fatal traffic crashes in Montgomery County. In large part because so many in our community made the smart choice and did not get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol and instead used ArriveSafe,” he said.

“Let’s work together and make sure there are no fatal traffic crashes in Montgomery County this Christmas and New Year’s holidays,” he added. “Let ArriveSafe provide you with a free ride home.”

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

