Protest in Oregon District against U.S. actions against Venezuela

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

More than 50 people gathered at the east end of the Oregon District in downtown Dayton Saturday afternoon to protest U.S. action against Venezuela and demand peace in the Caribbean and Gaza.

President Donald Trump earlier in the day announced that the U.S. had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the leader would face criminal charges stateside.

Protestors gathered in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton to condemn U.S. action against Venezuela. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

icon to expand image

Members and supporters of the Party for Socialism & Liberation held signs and engaged in chants in opposition to the U.S. attack against Venezuela, which is South America’s fifth largest country, with about 29 million people.

Protestors, who stood at all four sides of the intersection of East Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue, carried signs that read, “No U.S. war on Venezuela,” “No blood for oil,” “U.S. out of the Caribbean,” and “Money for people’s needs not the war machine.”

Protestors gathered in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton to condemn U.S. action against Venezuela. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

icon to expand image

Some people held up peace signs, as passing motorists honked their horns.

More than 50 people participated in a protest in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton on Saturday to condemn U.S. action against Venezuela. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

icon to expand image

American officials say Maduro and his wife will face narco-terrorism charges in U.S. courts.

The overnight operation left Venezuela reeling, with its leadership uncertain and details of casualties and the impact on its military still to emerge. Countries across the region and the wider world were absorbing the destabilizing implications of the apparently unilateral U.S. action.

People protest the U.S. invasion of Venezuela on Saturday in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton. Cory Frolik/STAFF

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
What Ohio politicians are saying about the US strike on Venezuela
2
Proposal for Miami County sales tax hike to pay for new jail topic of...
3
What you need to know about flights to Caribbean
4
Ohio National Guard members to be deployed on Sunday
5
From bus driver to president: Venezuela’s Maduro never escaped his...

About the Author