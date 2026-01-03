Protest in Oregon District against U.S. actions against Venezuela

Members and supporters of the Party for Socialism & Liberation held signs and engaged in chants in opposition to the U.S. attack against Venezuela, which is South America’s fifth largest country, with about 29 million people.

Protestors, who stood at all four sides of the intersection of East Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue, carried signs that read, “No U.S. war on Venezuela,” “No blood for oil,” “U.S. out of the Caribbean,” and “Money for people’s needs not the war machine.”

Some people held up peace signs, as passing motorists honked their horns.

American officials say Maduro and his wife will face narco-terrorism charges in U.S. courts.

The overnight operation left Venezuela reeling, with its leadership uncertain and details of casualties and the impact on its military still to emerge. Countries across the region and the wider world were absorbing the destabilizing implications of the apparently unilateral U.S. action.