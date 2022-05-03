Protestors turn out downtown to defend abortion rights

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Woman’s Rights Alliance organizer Joy Schwab leads protests Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022, on West Third Street in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker Combined Shape Caption Dayton Woman’s Rights Alliance organizer Joy Schwab leads protests Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022, on West Third Street in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The rally by Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance was part of a wave of protests nationally, following a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, first reported by Politico.

No final decision has been announced, but advocates have been anticipating a June ruling to either overturn or limit abortion rights in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

Lynn Buffington was among those at the rally and said she was in college before the Roe v. Wade case was decided.

“I had close friends that needed abortions and I know how difficult it was. Both my friends ended up OK, but it could be life destroying,” Buffington said.

President of Ohio Right to Life Michael Gonidakis said in a statement that the group is cautiously optimistic that the Supreme Court “will rule correctly and overturn the most reckless decision in our Nation’s history.”

“It is hard to articulate, though, just how momentous this could be,” Gonidakis said.