BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on local races and issues
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Protestors turn out downtown to defend abortion rights

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Protestors gathered in downtown Dayton Tuesday evening to support abortion rights, following reports that the U.S. Supreme Court conservative majority could overturn Roe v. Wade.

More than 60 gathered at the corner of Third Street and Wilkinson, carrying signs calling to protect the right to an abortion under the nearly 50-year-old landmark decision.

“We need to change our representatives on the state and federal level or rights will be lost,” Joy Schwab said, speaking from a bullhorn at the protest.

ExploreWhat to know about Ohio abortions: Who, where, when and more

Schwab helped organize the rally and wore a shirt saying “vote like your rights depend on it.”

Some attendees were dressed in red robes as women from the fictional theocracy in Handmaid’s Tale.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Woman’s Rights Alliance organizer Joy Schwab leads protests Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022, on West Third Street in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Dayton Woman’s Rights Alliance organizer Joy Schwab leads protests Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022, on West Third Street in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Woman’s Rights Alliance organizer Joy Schwab leads protests Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022, on West Third Street in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

The rally by Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance was part of a wave of protests nationally, following a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, first reported by Politico.

No final decision has been announced, but advocates have been anticipating a June ruling to either overturn or limit abortion rights in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

ExploreLocal reaction: Ohio abortion rights hinge on Supreme Court decision

Lynn Buffington was among those at the rally and said she was in college before the Roe v. Wade case was decided.

“I had close friends that needed abortions and I know how difficult it was. Both my friends ended up OK, but it could be life destroying,” Buffington said.

President of Ohio Right to Life Michael Gonidakis said in a statement that the group is cautiously optimistic that the Supreme Court “will rule correctly and overturn the most reckless decision in our Nation’s history.”

“It is hard to articulate, though, just how momentous this could be,” Gonidakis said.

In Other News
1
Esrati leading early in Democratic primary to take on Turner
2
Bowers on top in early results for GOP Montgomery County commission...
3
Trotwood, Centerville tax levies ahead in early results
4
Early votes solidly in favor of Beavercreek income tax
5
LaRose wins Republican primary for secretary of state, AP says

About the Author

Follow Kaitlin Schroeder on twitter

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top