Protestors turn out downtown to defend abortion rights

Protestors gathered in downtown Dayton Tuesday evening to support abortion rights, following reports that the U.S. Supreme Court conservative majority could overturn Roe v. Wade.
More than 60 gathered at the corner of Third Street and Wilkinson, carrying signs calling to protect the right to an abortion under the nearly 50-year-old landmark decision.
“We need to change our representatives on the state and federal level or rights will be lost,” Joy Schwab said, speaking from a bullhorn at the protest.
Schwab helped organize the rally and wore a shirt saying “vote like your rights depend on it.”
Some attendees were dressed in red robes as women from the fictional theocracy in Handmaid’s Tale.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
The rally by Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance was part of a wave of protests nationally, following a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, first reported by Politico.
No final decision has been announced, but advocates have been anticipating a June ruling to either overturn or limit abortion rights in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.
Lynn Buffington was among those at the rally and said she was in college before the Roe v. Wade case was decided.
“I had close friends that needed abortions and I know how difficult it was. Both my friends ended up OK, but it could be life destroying,” Buffington said.
President of Ohio Right to Life Michael Gonidakis said in a statement that the group is cautiously optimistic that the Supreme Court “will rule correctly and overturn the most reckless decision in our Nation’s history.”
“It is hard to articulate, though, just how momentous this could be,” Gonidakis said.
