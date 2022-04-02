PSA: League of Women Voters encourages voter registration

Monday, April 4 is the registration deadline to vote in the 2022 primary election on May 3.
“Every year thousands of voters’ names are purged from the voter rolls,” Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio said in press release from the League of Women Voters of Ohio. “Make sure you’re registered to vote by visiting vote411.org and entering your name and address.”
Ohioans are encouraged to register to vote and check their registration, according to the press release.
The voter registration push comes amidst uncertainty caused by Ohio’s drawn-out redistricting process for Ohio General Assembly seats.
“Don’t be silenced in our elections. Use your voice. Use your vote. Verify and register your vote at vote411.org,” Miller said.
