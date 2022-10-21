Public event looks at fair housing, health disparities in Dayton

Speakers in attendance will include Emmy Award winner Joshua Barr, John Zimmerman of the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center and Amaha Sellassie of Sinclair Community College. Barr, who is the keynote speaker, has trained people on human rights, diversity, equity and inclusion issues from all 50 states and five continents.

The Dayton Human Relations Council holds the Fair Housing Symposium once a year in addition to hosting several training and outreach events, Fields said.

“A signature program we host monthly entitled ‘Your Home is Your Right’ is designed to discuss the basics around fair housing law and the local protections under the Dayton ordinance. These sessions are held at various locations throughout the city,” Fields said.

The symposium offers residents the opportunity to learn about their rights, and landlords can also learn more about their responsibilities.

“This symposium is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and share information and offer solutions and our commitment in addressing the complicated issues around health and housing,” Fields said. “We want all members of the community to understand their resources in navigating this space. The HRC, specifically, is charged with enforcing the city’s fair housing ordinance. It is critical that our residents understand their rights and know what to do when and if they are violated. It is equally important for us to work with lenders and housing providers to ensure housing markets are open to all without bias.”

Admission is free, and attendees may register in advance at https://bit.ly/FairHousingDayton. A hot lunch will be provided for all registered attendees. The Fair Housing Symposium is sponsored by PNC.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Fair Housing Symposium

When: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for registration

Where: Dayton Metro Library Eichelberger Forum, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

More info: Registration required online at https://bit.ly/FairHousingDayton