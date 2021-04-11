Public health alert issued for raw ground turkey linked to salmonella

The raw ground turkey was produced by Plainville Brands LLC, a Pennsylvania-based company. FISIS did not issue a recall because the products are no longer available for purchase, a release said. However FISIS officials were concerned that products may be frozen and still in consumer’s freezers. People are urged not to consume the products. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Retail locations that may receive returned product should destroy the product immediately.

The public health alert extends to approximately 211,406 pounds of turkey that was shipped nationwide. The following products fall under the public health alert: