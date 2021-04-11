Public health alert issued for raw ground turkey linked to salmonella

The U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for over 200,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products due to concerns that the products may have caused Salmonella Hadar, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.
The raw ground turkey was produced by Plainville Brands LLC, a Pennsylvania-based company. FISIS did not issue a recall because the products are no longer available for purchase, a release said. However FISIS officials were concerned that products may be frozen and still in consumer’s freezers. People are urged not to consume the products. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Retail locations that may receive returned product should destroy the product immediately.
The public health alert extends to approximately 211,406 pounds of turkey that was shipped nationwide. The following products fall under the public health alert:
- 1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
FISIS and its public health partners, including the Centers for Disease Control, are investigating 28 cases of Salmonella Hadar illness in 12 states, with onset dates between Dec. 28, 2020 and March 4, 2021, a release said. At least one patient reportedly consumed ground turkey from Plainville Brands LLC. An unopened package of ground turkey from the patient’s home was tested and found positive for Salmonella Hadar. Evidence collected does not link all the cases back to Plainville Brands LLC, the release said. FISIS, the CDC and other public health partners will continue to work to provide updated information on the investigation, the release said.