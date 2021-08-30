Public health official takes job with OneFifteen

Marsh, who has a doctorate of social work, has in her role at the public health department through the worst of the opioid crisis.

“I was honored to be part of creating and supporting the leadership of the Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) which brings together all of the resources in our community to make sure we are working together to save lives,” Marsh said in a statement.

“Barbara’s experience on the front lines of the drug epidemic and her deep roots in the Dayton community will allow her to lead our team as we strive toward our mission of healing people experiencing substance use disorder through learning, science, and partnership,” OneFifteen President and CEO Marti Taylor, said in a statement.