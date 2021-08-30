dayton-daily-news logo
X

Public health official takes job with OneFifteen

A leader at Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is leaving to join the leadership at OneFifteen in Dayton. FILE
Caption
A leader at Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is leaving to join the leadership at OneFifteen in Dayton. FILE

Local News
By Kaitlin Schroeder
22 minutes ago
Barbara Marsh is second leader to announce they are leaving Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County.

A director at Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County is leaving for a new leadership position at OneFifteen’s addiction treatment campus.

Barbara Marsh, now director of the Health Commissioner’s Office at Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, is joining Dayton-based OneFifteen as chief operating officer.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Health commissioner to retire after 30 years

OneFifteen said in its announcement that Marsh will oversee daily operations of the campus, which includes a crisis stabilization, inpatient treatment, outpatient services, and OneFifteen Living, low-intensity residential treatment.

Barbara Marsh, now director of the Health Commissioner’s Office at Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, is joining Dayton-based OneFifteen as chief operating officer. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF
Caption
Barbara Marsh, now director of the Health Commissioner’s Office at Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, is joining Dayton-based OneFifteen as chief operating officer. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

She is the second member of the leadership of the public health department to announce they are leaving this year. Along with Marsh leaving, the county health commissioner Jeff Cooper announced in May that he is retiring this year.

Marsh, who has a doctorate of social work, has in her role at the public health department through the worst of the opioid crisis.

ExploreWarren County ER to get more services with $9M expansion

“I was honored to be part of creating and supporting the leadership of the Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) which brings together all of the resources in our community to make sure we are working together to save lives,” Marsh said in a statement.

“Barbara’s experience on the front lines of the drug epidemic and her deep roots in the Dayton community will allow her to lead our team as we strive toward our mission of healing people experiencing substance use disorder through learning, science, and partnership,” OneFifteen President and CEO Marti Taylor, said in a statement.

In Other News
1
Miami County to deploy extra deputies over Labor Day holiday
2
Area relief efforts mount to aid victims of Hurricane Ida
3
Duramax 3.0L engine production halted; Moraine production goes on
4
Dayton firefighter injured during weekend blaze
5
Psychologist says Dayton businessman is competent to stand trial
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top