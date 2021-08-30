Public health official takes job with OneFifteen

A director at Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County is leaving for a new leadership position at OneFifteen’s addiction treatment campus.
Barbara Marsh, now director of the Health Commissioner’s Office at Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, is joining Dayton-based OneFifteen as chief operating officer.
OneFifteen said in its announcement that Marsh will oversee daily operations of the campus, which includes a crisis stabilization, inpatient treatment, outpatient services, and OneFifteen Living, low-intensity residential treatment.
She is the second member of the leadership of the public health department to announce they are leaving this year. Along with Marsh leaving, the county health commissioner Jeff Cooper announced in May that he is retiring this year.
Marsh, who has a doctorate of social work, has in her role at the public health department through the worst of the opioid crisis.
“I was honored to be part of creating and supporting the leadership of the Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) which brings together all of the resources in our community to make sure we are working together to save lives,” Marsh said in a statement.
“Barbara’s experience on the front lines of the drug epidemic and her deep roots in the Dayton community will allow her to lead our team as we strive toward our mission of healing people experiencing substance use disorder through learning, science, and partnership,” OneFifteen President and CEO Marti Taylor, said in a statement.