Health commissioner to retire after 30 years

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper’s name became widely known in the county with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when he led daily media briefings that also were streamed live on the health department’s social media pages.

“We are very grateful to have had the leadership of Commissioner Cooper during the biggest public health crisis in our lifetimes,” Michael Sims, president of the Montgomery County Board of Health, stated in a release. “His dedication and exemplary service during the COVID-19 pandemic is something that all Montgomery County residents have benefitted from.”