Public Health release COVID vaccination schedule for young kids in Montgomery County

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County released COVID-19 vaccinations at multiple clinics through next Friday.
The clinics for children ages ages 6 month to 5 years old are scheduled for:
- Friday, 8-11:15 a.m.: Reibold Building, third floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
- Tuesday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Reibold Building, third floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
- Friday, July 8, 8-11:15 a.m.: Reibold Building, third floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
Clinics for patients 5 years and older are scheduled for:
- Wednesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Dayton Metro Library West Branch, 300 Abbey Ave., Dayton
- Wednesday, 1-4 p.m.: Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Harrison Twp.
- Thursday, noon-2 p.m.: Woodbourne Public Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
To schedule an appointment, call 937-225-4550.
