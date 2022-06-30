dayton-daily-news logo
Public Health release COVID vaccination schedule for young kids in Montgomery County

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County released COVID-19 vaccinations at multiple clinics through next Friday.

The clinics for children ages ages 6 month to 5 years old are scheduled for:

  • Friday, 8-11:15 a.m.: Reibold Building, third floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
  • Tuesday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Reibold Building, third floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
  • Friday, July 8, 8-11:15 a.m.: Reibold Building, third floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
Clinics for patients 5 years and older are scheduled for:

  • Wednesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Dayton Metro Library West Branch, 300 Abbey Ave., Dayton
  • Wednesday, 1-4 p.m.: Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Harrison Twp.
  • Thursday, noon-2 p.m.: Woodbourne Public Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

To schedule an appointment, call 937-225-4550.

