Public Health targets mosquito control in Greene County

During applications, it is important that community members do not follow behind sprayers unless absolutely necessary, otherwise staying 200 feet behind the vehicle is best suggested. If you must follow, to limit exposure make sure windows are rolled up, and your air-conditioning is on.

If you would not like the area around your home to be treated please contact Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@gcph.info with questions or if you need further information.