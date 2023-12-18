Public hearing set for battery energy storage facility proposed in Vandalia

According to the Ohio Power Siting Board, which reviews applications for major utility projects in the state, the Prairie Flyer site would “provide peak power and power quality support to assist the electric grid in providing reliable and stable energy to consumers in the area.”

The company’s project description says it would connect to the existing Dayton Power & Light electric substation across Northwoods Boulevard.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 12, at the Vandalia Branch of the Dayton Metro Library. Interested parties can give testimony about the project at the hearing, limited to five minutes per witness, and that testimony will become part of the case record to eventually be considered by the Power Siting Board.

At a second hearing March 12, Jupiter Power/Prairie Flyer, along with OPSB and intervening parties will provide expert testimony and evidence regarding the facilities.

The Vandalia project would incorporate battery energy storage system enclosures and batteries, electric control equipment, communication equipment, power conversion systems, and fire detection and response systems, all located within a perimeter fence and security gate. The facility would not be fully visible from the road or adjacent homes and businesses, according to Prairie Flyer.

The city of Vandalia objected to the project back in March, calling it “detrimental to the city and its residents.” But in a subsequent Nov. 6 letter to the OPSB, City Manager Dan Wendt wrote that Prairie Flyer officials had satisfactorily addressed Wendt’s previous concerns, including safety issues.

Wendt was unable to be reached for comment Friday.

According to the Prairie Flyer project website, the project will benefit local residents and businesses by improving the power grid and supporting the local economy.

“Battery energy storage is a proven technology that provides increased power to the grid during times of high demand along with other grid management capabilities, like grid balancing through instantaneous battery energy storage response,” the site reads. “With these capabilities, the project will deliver more reliable power for residents and businesses — all without building new transmission infrastructure, which is typically funded by ratepayers.”

The project website also addresses safety concerns.

“The operational management systems will be designed, installed, and operated according to the national Fire Code standards and regulations which govern energy storage,” the site reads. “Each container is equipped with an integrated system of sensors, alarms, and fire response systems and all relevant first and secondary responders in the community will receive annual training on the specifics of the facility.”

If the project is approved, construction is projected to begin in spring 2024 and the facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2025.