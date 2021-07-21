Public invited to share comments at Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office information session

The public is invited to share comments and feedback at a public information session in August as part of a re-accreditation process for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office employees and the public can attended the information session on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m. at the Harrison Township Government Center at 5945 North Dixie Drive.
Those who are unable to attend can offer comments by calling 937-225-5538 on Monday, Aug. 2, between 1 and 3 p.m.
The public input is part of the re-accreditation process with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Under the program, the sheriff’s office must comply with policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
Comments will be limited to 10 minutes and should address the sheriff’s office’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.
Anyone who wants more information about the accreditation process should call the sheriff’s office’s accreditation manager, Brenda Gisewite, at 937-224-3695.
Comments can also be submitted via the mail. They should be addressed to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Box 424064, Washington DC 20042-4064.