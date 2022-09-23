Punk trio Jasper The Colossal performing at Yellow Cab Tavern

It’s been more than 30 months since Jasper The Colossal’s last performance so Moriah Yux (guitar), Paige Beller (vocals, bass) and Sarah Kouse (drums) wanted their return to count. The members of the punk trio organized an all-ages benefit at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 24. Proceeds benefit the Ada Gaden Project from Have A Gay Day, a local organization focused on emergency housing for LGBTQ community members in need.
Yux and Kouse discussed the show, which also features the Rough Customers from Lexington, Ky. and Dayton’s own SKRT.
Kouse: “Not in a million years would we have thought we’d experience a global pandemic and everything would come to a crashing halt for as long as it did. We didn’t have any other shows scheduled at that time because we had plans to write and get some studio time in. However, none of that has been able to take place as of yet. The (February 2020) show went well but we learned to always play every show like it could be our last and leave nothing on the table.”
Yux: “We knew from the start we wanted our first show back to be a benefit for a local organization. Have A Gay Day was already special to us but after the community lost Ada, we felt even more of a sense of urgency to help. These past few years really put things into perspective and we’re fortunate enough people still want to see us play after all this time. We’re honored to be able to use our platform to give back to such a wonderful nonprofit.”
Kouse: “I can’t even put into words how (rehearsing again) felt. It was not only the first time playing together again but also the first time just seeing each other so there was an array of emotions. Since then, we’ve practiced as much as our schedules have allowed between Paige’s solo tours and our busy schedules. It feels really good to be back.”
Yux: “We’ve been laying low, just waiting for a time that felt right. Paige has a pretty intense schedule with her solo tours and we were waiting to make sure we had ample time to rehearse and really bring our A-game.”
Kouse: “This show is going to be full of energy, playing songs from all of our albums and sprinkling in our known comedy and banter between the three of us. We still plan to write some new material and get into the studio. However, we’d also like to continue to book and play shows after this one.”
HOW TO GO
Who: Jasper The Colossal, the Rough Customers and SKRT
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Cost: $10. Proceeds benefit the Ada Gaden Project
More info: haveagayday.org
