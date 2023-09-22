Purchase of building for administrative, support services will mean more room for Washington Twp. library

Washington-Centerville Public Library has purchased a building in Washington Twp. for administrative and support services.

Acquisition of the 4,340-square-foot structure at 561 Congress Park will mean more space available for public use at Centerville Library, according to WCPL.

With the addition of this Congress Park location, WCPL will be able to adjust the layout of Centerville Library in the near future to provide additional services and space for patrons, said Director Liz Fultz.

The project is in the “very preliminary” stages, and not much information can be shared at this point, Fultz told Dayton Daily News on Friday.

“We know that libraries are being used differently now than they were 30 years ago,” she said. “We are looking at adding more meeting space, relocating our makerspace and adding family-friendly restrooms. However, we will conduct some community engagement before making any final decisions.”

The Congress Park location will function as office and garage space for support services and will not serve as a library branch, WCPL said. The sale was finalized Sept. 15, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records. WCPL said it purchased the site for $435,000.

The building, which was constructed in 1987, sits on a nearly 1.8-acre piece of land, according to the auditor’s office.

In 2021, WCPL sold a vacant lot on Mandel Drive for nearly $470,000 that was owned by WCPL since 1977, a property originally acquired by former long-time Trustee Dorothy Yeck for one dollar.