Race day and traffic: How the Air Force Marathon will impact drivers

Among the public roads impacted: There will be four barriers along Ohio 844, which is part of the race course.

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be road closures along Kauffman Road between Wright State University and Wright-Patterson. You’ll find them at intersections with National Road, McClellan Drive, Van Dorn Lane, Shields Avenue and Zink Road.

And eastbound Springfield Street will be closed, also from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 10-K race starts at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 20; the marathon and half-marathon start at 7:30 a.m.

Fairborn is an integral part of the race, so expect impacts there. The race always swings through and out of Fairborn — which means residents who have parked vehicles on that route will be warned to move them before the race begins.

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

“They’ll start towing cars (parked on the route) around 3 a.m.” Saturday, said Emily Gay, a spokeswoman for the city of Fairborn and a member of the city’s Fly Zone committee that plans the city’s support of the marathon.

Roads on the race route will be blocked to traffic by about 4 a.m.

Otherwise, the route through Fairborn this year will be the same as it was last year. Residents and spectators near and along Broad Street can expect to see runners coming and going.

“Our little saying is, it’s the only place where you can see the runners twice,” Gay said.

An announcer near Central Avenue and Main Street in downtown Fairborn will call out race participant names and bib numbers, with biographical information, to boot, she said.

Hydration stations in Fairborn will be arrayed pretty much as they were in the 2024 race.

And yes, runners will be offered popsicles as they enter Fairborn and strips of bacon as they leave, Gay said — an inspiration from last year’s race that continues this year.

“I made bacon last year for about three hours,” she recalled with a laugh. “So I’m going to make bacon again for about two hours.”

If you want to drive to Fairborn to watch the fun, get there early and park near 36 S. Central Ave., Gay advised. You can easily walk to the race route from there.

Wright-Patterson gates will also be affected.