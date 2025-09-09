Ohio Defense Forum opens Monday with Air Force heavy-hitters

Agendas are subject to change, but at this writing, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Schreiner — who has led air, space and cyberspace operations for Air Force Materiel Command headquarters since June 2023 — is scheduled to speak.

Also on the agenda Monday: Col. Dustin Richards, commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson; and Col. Kenneth Stremmel, commander of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, better known as “NASIC,” who also calls Wright-Patt home.

Cheryl Richmond, deputy director of the National Space Intelligence Center, again from Wright-Patt, will also take part.

Leaders of businesses important to the Dayton area will also participate. Look for Gregory Bowles, Joby Aviation’s head of government policy; Mark Williams, senior vice president for Sierra Nevada Corp.; and Michael North, chief executive of Resonant Sciences, to be there. Zachary Mears, senior vice president of strategy at Anduril, is also scheduled to participate.

Other speakers and participants include U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, Sen. Jon Husted and leaders of the Dayton Development Coalition, the event’s organizer.

While the forum was held in Columbus since its inception in 2016, in 2023, it moved to the Dayton area.

Ohio is home to Wright-Patterson — still Ohio’s largest single-site employer with some 38,000 military and civilian employees — the Ohio National Guard’s 179th Cyberspace Wing; NASA’s Glenn Research Center and the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility, among other important sites. The state is a top supplier to Boeing and Airbus.

Ohio has the 7th largest aerospace and defense employment base in the U.S., according to Ohio government.

A full day of events kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast.

To register or for more information, visit www.ohiodefenseforum.org.