Radiance Technologies lands $49M DARPA contract

This contract continues the company’s previous research, which the department said is “critical to meeting the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s joint all domain theater-wide analysis goals.”

DARPA has described the work’s goal as delivering “faster-than-real time, theater-wide, M&S (modeling and simulation) capability that fully informs responsive trade space, optimization, effectiveness, and mission-level analyses.”

According to the DOD, half of the work will be performed in Huntsville. Twenty-five percent of the work will be performed in the Dayton area, with another 5% slated for Rome, N.Y., where the Air Force Research Laboratory has a major presence. About 20% will be split between locations in New Jersey and New Mexico, with an expected completion date of November 2026.

Radiance has local offices at 3715 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek. The company expanded the office two years ago, adding 100 employees.

The contract came from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in Arlington, Va.