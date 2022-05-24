Ramps between I-675, U.S. 35 to be closed this week for paving project

On Wednesday, the ramp from I-675 South to U.S. 35 West will be closed starting at 10 p.m. for 3-4 hours. Once that ramp reopens, the ramp to U.S. 35 East will be closed.

On Thursday, the ramp from I-675 South to U.S. 35 East will be closed starting at 10 p.m., followed by the closing of the ramp from U.S. 35 West to I-675 South once the ramp to U.S. 35 East reopens.