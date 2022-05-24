Ramps between I-675, U.S. 35 to be closed this week for paving project

For two nights this week, various ramps will be closed along Interstate 675 for a major pavement rehabilitation project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
On Wednesday, the ramp from I-675 South to U.S. 35 West will be closed starting at 10 p.m. for 3-4 hours. Once that ramp reopens, the ramp to U.S. 35 East will be closed.
On Thursday, the ramp from I-675 South to U.S. 35 East will be closed starting at 10 p.m., followed by the closing of the ramp from U.S. 35 West to I-675 South once the ramp to U.S. 35 East reopens.
ODOT said that ramps will only be closed one at a time, and all closures will end by 5 a.m. the next day.
Traffic will continue on I-675 while crews are working, but ODOT asked for motorists to be extra cautious in the area.
