X

Reader asks about what scan tool to purchase for a Ford

STRAIGHT TALK
By James Halderman
13 minutes ago

Wheels: W.G. asks by email:

“I am wanting to purchase a code reader so I can read and erase trouble codes that seem to occur often. I am not looking for an expensive one and I have seen several videos on YouTube, and most are using a Zurich Zr4s, OBD 2. It is available at Harbor Freight for about $60. My brother told me that some of the code readers will not work on Ford products. The YouTube videos that used the Zurich were Ford repair videos. I do not have the funds to go overboard but want a basic one that will do more than the ultra-simple ones.”

Halderman: Cars and light trucks and sport utility vehicles are equipped with On-Board Diagnosis-second generation, abbreviated OBD 2. The diagnosis is achieved by plugging in a scan tool to the data link connector (DLC), which is usually located under the dash on the driver side. Most code readers can retrieve and erase emission-related diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) and some like the Zurich Zr4s can also read antilock brake (ABS) diagnostic trouble codes. OBD 2 has two computers. One is called global or generic and the other is enhanced or vehicle specific. The low-cost scan tools can only read global codes. To be able to read vehicle data and codes that are specific to that make, model and year, a factory or a factory-level aftermarket scan tool is required that cost many thousands of dollars.

Therefore, you can purchase any global scan tool — often called a code reader — at most automotive parts stores or online. And yes, they all work on Fords.

Have an automotive question? Get a straight answer by writing to Jim at jim@jameshalderman.com

In Other News
1
As temperatures drop, so does mileage
2
Open floor plan among home’s amenities
3
Small-truck market is picking up
4
1832 home retains its old-world charm
5
Mosquito season expected to be active

About the Author

James Halderman
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top