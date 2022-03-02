Ready-to-eat meat recalled due to undeclared wheat in seasoning mix

Various ready-to-eat meat products that contain a U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulated seasoning mix are being recalled due to concerns the seasoning mix might contain undeclared wheat.
The following products are being recalled:
- 1.0-oz plastic packaged “WYOMING AUTHENTIC BEEF STICK” with “BEST BY 01 14 23″ and “Lot 2201421 or 22014110. The beef sticks bear establishment number “EST. 44972″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.
- 4.0-oz plastic packaged WYOMING AUTHENTIC HONEY BBQ SEASONED ANGUS BEEF BITES” with “BEST BY: JAN-14-23″ and “Lot #” 2201410 or 22014110. The beef bites bear the establishment number “EST. 44972″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Both were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The FSIS said that this situation is currently evolving, so additional products could be added to the list.
It said that the problem was discovered when the seasoning supplier notified the FSIS that the mix could contain undeclared wheat.
There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, the FSIS, but anyone concerned about an illness should speak to a health care provider.
The FSIS said people who bought these products are urged not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them.
